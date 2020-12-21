Roscommon punter scoops €7,390 Christmas bonus on the horses

A punter in County Roscommon went into Christmas week richer to the tune of over €7,000 after a festive flutter on the horses hit the jackpot.

The anonymous customer struck a €1 Lucky 15 in a BoyleSports shop in the county on Sunday, parting with a total of €15 and picking four horses at Southwell, all wearing the number six.

The win was close to being scuppered at the first hurdle but 6/1 shot Mulzim won the 3.45 by a neck before Vape (12/1) landed the 4.15 by the even narrower margin of a short head. Wrath Of Hector, picked out at 6/1, then won the 4.45 before the coup was completed by a comfortable 18-length victory for Exotic Escape (11/2) in the 5.15.

The prolific run of four winners in a row allowed them to return to the shop and pick up a grand total of €7,390.90.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Maybe six was already a lucky number for our Roscommon customer, but it certainly is now after four number sixes won in a row at Sunday’s races. We hope the winnings bring a bit of festive cheer and we wish them happy spending.”