First Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines are arriving in Ireland today
Rollout of the vaccine will begin in the coming days
File photo
Ireland is due to gets its first delivery of around 10,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
The vaccines are to arrive in Ireland today (St Stephen's Day) with the first doses expected to be administered on Wednesday.
This is a welcome development though there will still be an anxious few months ahead with the more contagious variation of Covid-19 having being confirmed in Ireland.
