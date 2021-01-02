Leitrim school children send special letters to nursing home residents

As part of the government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign, which aims to support people and communities to mind their physical and mental health over the coming months, Leitrim Library Service partnered with five schools around the county, in a ‘Christmas Post’ initiative.

Children from St Clare's NS Manorhamilton, Drumlease NS Dromahair, Cloone NS, The Hunt NS Mohill, Scoil Mhuire NS Carrick-on-Shannon and Scoil Chlann Naofa Ballinamore wrote letters to residents of Lough Erril Nursing Home, St Phelim’s Nursing Home, Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit, Arus Carolan Community Nursing Unit, Arus Breffni Nursing Home and St Patrick's Community Hospital.

These letters, together with a book for each resident, were delivered by library staff on Friday, December 18.

County Librarian, Pauline Brennan, said that “Leitrim Library staff were very keen to engage with the care home residents, particularly this year which has been so challenging for so many.

“Staff felt that a hand written letter is such a tangible engaging thing that involves that personal touch and the initiative provided the opportunity to engage in a caring and special way.

“Each resident was also gifted a book which hopefully brought some joy over the Christmas period.”

Library staff were also keen to thank the Care Home staff who take such wonderful care of the residents and who are such important people in their lives.