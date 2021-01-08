ALERT: Irish supermarkets recalling popular soup due to possible presence of packaging

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for Cully & Sully soup due to the possible presence of packaging.

The alert was issued on Thursday by the FSAI and the affected Thai Chicken Soup was sold in shops around the country.

"Cully & Sully is recalling the above batches of its Thai Chicken Soup due to the possible presence of red plastic packaging," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

The recall applies specifically to Cully & Sully Thai Chicken Soup 400g packs with the following best before dates and btaches:

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.