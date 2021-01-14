NPHET to meet today to discuss deteriorating situation in hospitals

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet later to discuss the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in hospitals around the country.

Latest figures show there are 1,770 patients with the virus in hospitals, which includes 176 in ICU.

Yesterday saw the second highest number of deaths associated with the disease with 63 reported, while a futher 3,569 infections were detected.

While Leitrim's cases decreased to less than five cases last night, Sligo, Letterkenny and Cavan hospitals are overcrowded with Covid patients.

