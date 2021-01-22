Eight new virus cases reported in Leitrim for Friday, January 22

There were eight new cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim over the last 24 hours bringing the two week total to 103.

In Roscommon there were six new cases of the virus reported bringing the two week total to 499 while in Cavan there were 30 new cases with a two week total of 733 and in Donegal there were 32 new cases with a two week total of 1553.

In Longford there were 22 new infections with a two week total of 185 while in Sligo there were 21 new infections with 322 cases over the last fortnight.