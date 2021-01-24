More Covid -19 cases announced in Leitrim this evening

Leitrim has recorded 8 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on January 23.

The county has recorded 90 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 280.9 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 26 new cases with an incidence rate of 800.8 and 610 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 33 new cases, an incidence rate of 826 and 1315 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 8 new cases, an incidence rate of 646.1 and 417 cases.

In Sligo there are 23 new cases, an incidence rate of 431.8 and 283 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are less then 9 new cases recorded today giving it a 376.8 incidence rate and a total of 154 cases in the last fortnight.