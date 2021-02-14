Man charged with having an estimated €20,000 of cannabis near Ballinamore

A County Leitrim man who was allegedly caught with an estimated €20,000 of drugs has been denied bail at Sligo District Court.

Forty-six-year-old Andrew Axon, Arderry, Corrawallen, County Leitrim was charged at an earlier sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Court with having cannabis for sale or supply at Derrygoan, Ballinamore on January 29.

The defendant was also charged with possession of the drugs.

At last Thursday’s sitting of Sligo District Court, Judge Kevin Kilrane asked for the alleged value of the alleged haul of drugs.

Detective Garda Brian McMahon from Carrick-on-Shannon said it €10,000.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said the defendant’s bail had been set at €20,000 with €10,000 to be lodged in cash at that earlier sitting.

But the defendant could only come up with €1,500 at Thursday’s sitting in Sligo.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said this would not meet the requirements and bail was denied.

The defendant was remanded in custody to Harristown District Court to February 26 for DPP directions.