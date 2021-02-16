Public meeting online: The future of Education and Learning in post-Covid Ireland

The future of Education and Learning in post-Covid Ireland will be discussed when Nessa Cosgrove, Local Area Representative of the Sligo-Leitrim Labour Party, hosts an online Public Meeting.

Ms Cosgrove will be joined by Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD, the Labour Party spokesperson on Education, and Senator Annie Hoey, the Labour Party spokesperson on Further and Higher Education.

“Whilst long acknowledged as flawed, and unfair, weighted towards memory and one particular form of intelligence, the pandemic has shone a particular light upon the inadequacies of the education system," stated Ms Cosgrove.

"Parents, students, teachers, principals and all who have an interest in the future direction of education are invited to submit questions to the panel, or to find out more via email to sligoleitrimlabour@

yahoo.com or the Sligo/Leitrim Labour Party Page on Facebook, and all are very welcome to attend."

The Facebook Live meeting takes place on Tuesday, February 23, at 7:30pm, and is open to all.