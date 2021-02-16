Inland Fisheries Ireland fishing for young poets in Leitrim

Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Blackrock Education Centre are running the national ‘Something Fishy’ poetry competition aimed at 5th and 6th class primary school students in Leitrim and nationwide. It is an opportunity for students to get creative at home and learn about fish. This is the second year the competition has been run as a fun way for students to learn more about fish and their environment while also being in with a chance to win some great prizes.

The competition is to write an acrostic poem; in which the first letter of each line spells out a word. Each student is to spell out the word ‘STREAM’ to write their own acrostic poem. Students are also encouraged to illustrate their poems with their own artwork. Only one entry is permitted per student and it is to be original work. The closing date for entries is Friday, 28th of May 2021. Parents/ Guardians are being asked to email the entry to outreach@fisheriesireland.ie and to include the student’s name, class (5th or 6th) and school name and address. The entries will be divided into three categories: 5th class in one category, 6th class in another and there is also a category for entries in Irish. The winning illustrated poems will be chosen by a panel of judges.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: ‘We are delighted to launch this competition for the second year in a row and we are looking forward to seeing the imaginative works the young poets create. There are lots of fun and interactive resources available on www.somethingfishy.ie, to help inspire budding poets.’

Susan Gibney, Director of the Blackrock Education Centre said: ‘We are looking forward to being involved in the second year of this competition. The poetry competition is a great way to inspire students to engage in learning in an innovative way. As an education centre it is great to be part of new ways to involve students in learning particularly during current times.’

Winners will be announced on the 18th of June 2021 and prizes are as follows:

Three Categories- 5th and 6th class and Irish language category

1st prize- Fishing kit (to the value of €100)

2nd prize- Outdoor field trip kit (to the value of €50)

3rd prize- Goody Bag (to the value of €30)

Each category has three prize-winners winning the above prizes.