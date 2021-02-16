St Valentine's Day date bust at Garda checkpoint as 'lover' on a non-essential journey

Gardai attached to the Laois Offaly Kildare Division foiled a St Valentine's Day date on Saturday.

Gardaí were conducting Covid-19 checkpoints in Tullamore on February 13 when they issued a number of fines to drivers for non-essential travel.

This included one driver who had travelled from Cork through Offaly in order "to visit a lover."

Gardai said that when the driver was questioned, the journey proved non-essential.

Unlucky in love!

Meanwhile, Gardaí on speed checkpoints in Portlaoise on February 13 detected one vehicle travelling at double the speed limit. The motorist was driving at 105kph in a 50kph zone.

A second vehicle was found travelling at 87kph a 50 kph zone.