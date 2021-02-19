Appeal for Leitrim to support the most important Daffodil Day ever

The Irish Cancer Society is urging people in Leitrim to get behind a very different Daffodil Day this year, with street sales and events not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Due to the current public health restrictions the flagship fundraiser is unable to go ahead in its traditional way with street sales of fresh daffodils or daffodil pins, and community events.

However, there are still many ways for people in Leitrim to get involved with this year’s Daffodil Day which is taking place on Friday March 26, proudly supported by Boots Ireland.

Around 260 people in Leitrim will receive a cancer diagnosis each year and this Daffodil Day is an important chance not only to raise vital funds for services and research but also to send people affected by cancer a message of support in these challenging times.

There are many ways for communities across the country to get involved with Daffodil Day, by hosting virtual fundraisers and collections, purchasing items from the Daffodil Day online shop, or making a donation.

Go to cancer.ie/daffodil day to find out more.

Throughout the pandemic, the Irish Cancer Society has continued to provide vital services and support to cancer patients and their families across Leitrim.

Services like Night Nursing, the Freephone Support Line: 1800 200 700 and Volunteer Driver service are available because of the vital funds raised on Daffodil Day.