Leitrim records no new cases today - mixed news for neighbouring counties

According to this evening's figures, Co Leitrim recorded no new cases up to midnight on February 20th.



The county shows 3 cases in the 5-day moving average up to midnight on February 20th, giving it a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 152.9 and 49 new cases in the past 14 days. The national incidence rate is currently 243.0.

In neighbouring counties the data shows:

Roscommon - 0 new cases, a 5-day moving average of 4, an incidence rate of 105.4, and 68 new cases in the past fortnight.



Sligo - Less than 5 new cases, a moving average of 3, an incidence rate of 103.8, and a total of 68 cases.

Donegal - 26 new cases, a 5-day average of 20, a rate of 150.8, and 240 cases in the past 14 days.

Longford - Less than 5 cases, an average of 12, a rate of 264.2, and 108 cases in the past two week.

Cavan - 15 new cases, an average of 12, an incidence rate of 266.5, and 203 cases in the past fortnight.

County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.