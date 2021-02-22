One further death and 686 new cases of Covid-19 reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Monday, February 22 been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,137 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 21st February, the HPSC has been notified of 686 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 215,743 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

325 are men / 354 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

278 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth, 31 in Donegal and the remaining 259 cases are spread across all remaining counties.*

As of 8am today, 726 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 156 are in ICU. 33 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 19th, 340,704 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 214,384 people have received their first dose

- 126,320 people have received their second dose



Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We continue to see really high levels of compliance amongst the population and this is having a positive impact on the levels of disease in our communities. It is also having a positive impact on our hospitals – while last week there were 269 cases in healthcare workers and 4 outbreaks in our hospitals these represent a very significant reduction compared with the 839 cases and 15 outbreaks in the week to the 7th of February.

In time, vaccination will be our most powerful tool against Covid-19 and over the coming weeks those who are highest risk in our families and communities will get vaccinated. For now, each of us has a range of tried and trusted tools at our disposal - by keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face masks and staying at home we will continue to drive down transmission of this disease. Our collective efforts move us closer to the continued re-opening of our schools and the resumption of non-Covid healthcare services.”

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.