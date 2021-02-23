More Covid-19 cases recorded for Leitrim this evening

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on February 22.

The county has recorded 56 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 174.8 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the ninth lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 238.7 and 178 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 15 new cases, an incidence rate of 161.4 and 257 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 10 new cases, an incidence rate of 122.4, and 79 cases.

In Sligo there are 7 new cases, an incidence rate of 112.9 and 74 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 25.4 incidence rate and a total of 104 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 109.9 per 100,000 of population while 5-day moving average is 737.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 3;

Cavan - 12;

Donegal - 21;

Roscommon - 6;

Sligo - 5;

Longford - 6.