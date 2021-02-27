No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Leitrim

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Leitrim in the 24 hours to midnight on Friday, February 26.

Five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cavan bringing the two week total to 144 while in Donegal there are a further 33 new cases of the virus and 304 reported in the last fortnight.

In Roscommon 8 new cases have been confirmed bringing the two week total to 72, while in Sligo less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded bringing the two week total to 63.