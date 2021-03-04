Leitrim sees drop in fortnightly cases of Covid-19

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on March 3.

The county has recorded 34 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 106.1 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 168.7 and 196 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 181.5 and 289 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 6 new cases, an incidence rate of 114.7, and 74 cases.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 77.8 and 51 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 17 new cases recorded today giving it a 376.8 incidence rate and a total of 154 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 88; the 5-day moving average is 536.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 2;

Cavan - 5;

Donegal - 13;

Roscommon -6/;

Sligo - 2;

Longford - 16.