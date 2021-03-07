Latest Covid-19 figures show Leitrim and surrounding counties going in the right direction

Leitrim has recorded no new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on March 6.

The county has recorded 26 cases in the last 14 days, by far the lowest in the country

This equates to a 81.1 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the sixth lowest nationally

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - no new cases with an incidence rate of 110.3 and 84 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 13 new cases, an incidence rate of 160.8 and 256 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than five new cases, an incidence rate of 113.1, and 73 cases.

In Sligo there are less than five new cases, an incidence rate of 76.3, the fifth lowest nationally and 50 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were six new cases recorded today giving it a 381.7 incidence rate and a total of 156 cases in the last fortnight. It presently has the highest incidence rate i.n the country

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 76.6 while the 5-day moving average is 520.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 1;

Cavan - 4;

Donegal - 10;

Roscommon - 4;

Sligo - 3;

Longford - 12.

The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.