Leitrim is the only county with a 5-day moving average of zero cases of Covid-19

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on March 7.

The county is now the only county with a 5-day moving average of 0. This compares to 12 in Longford and Donegal, 5 in Sligo, and 4 in Cavan and Donegal.

Nationally the 5-day moving average is 495 while the 7-day incidence is 71.2.

The county has recorded 22 cases in the last 14 days, this is down from 34 reported for March 5

This equates to a 68.7 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than five new cases with an incidence rate of 97.1 and 74 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 26 new cases, an incidence rate of 157.7 and 251 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than five new cases, an incidence rate of 105.4, and 68 cases.

In Sligo there are 11 new cases, an incidence rate of 83.9 and 55 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 11 new cases recorded today giving it the highest incidence rate in the country standing at 398.8 and a total of 163 cases in the last fortnight.