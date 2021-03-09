Aldi spent €1 million with Leitrim food and drink producers in 2020

Aldi Ireland today announced details of its continued significant contribution to County Leitrim’s economy and the impact of its charity partnerships across the county.

In 2020, Aldi sourced €1M of locally produced food and drink from Leitrim based suppliers. Aldi partners and has long-term relationships with two Leitrim producers Jinny’s Bakery & Tearooms and Dromod Boxty.

Aldi will boost its annual national spend on Irish food and drink by 17.5% in 2021 to €1BN, with further opportunities available to Leitrim suppliers. Operating one store in Leitrim, Aldi employs 32 full time staff, spending €1.3M on wages annually. It is seeking to recruit eight employees for its Leitrim store this year.

Aldi’s Leitrim store supports multiple charities across Leitrim at a local level. It is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, having donated almost 37,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Aldi’s Leitrim store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with St. Joseph’s National School one of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.

Commenting Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “Our goal is to make a positive impact in every local community that our stores serve. Our operations and store contribute to businesses, communities and families right across Leitrim.”

“We have invested €5M in our Leitrim store over the last number of years, while we sourced €1M of locally produced food and drink from Leitrim based suppliers last year. Multiple local charities have also availed of our support through our FoodCloud partnership and Community Grants initiative.”