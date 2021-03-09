The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January and 1 is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,452 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 8th March, the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

159 are men / 149 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 8am today, 397 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 6th, 523,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

373,149 people have received their first dose

149,920 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.