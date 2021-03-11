BREAKING NEWS: West Cavan Gardai discover Shebeen at private premises

As part of Operation Navigation, a private premises was searched by Gardaí in Loch Gowna, Cavan, investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

The premises was searched under warrant by local Gardaí attached to Arva Garda station shortly after 10pm on Friday 5th March, 2021. During the search, Gardaí discovered alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

A number of persons were found present at the premises and these persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives.