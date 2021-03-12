Carrick Medical Centre receive 75 percent of expected Covid vaccine delivery

Doctors at Carrick Medical Centre have stated that their Covid vaccination clinic is going very well this morning, Friday, as they have received 75% of their expected Covid vaccine delivery.

They continued "In two weeks time, we plan to run another Covid vaccination clinic. This clinic will include the second vaccine for the 85 years and over, and the first vaccine for the 75-79 age group. This will be run on a Saturday with the possibility of a Friday clinic as well to accommodate the larger numbers. This of course is dependent on HSE vaccine deliveries continuing as they are."

Booking will be via the link on their website (carrickmedicalcentre.com) or via a link on facebook.

It will be open to patients of Carrick Medical Centre and Dr Padraig Fallon.