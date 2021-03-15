Less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Leitrim

According to the latest Covid-19 infection figures released this evening, Monday, March 15 there were less than five new cases of the virus in Leitrim in the 24 hours to midnight on Sunday, March 14. This brings the two week total for the county to 10.

In Sligo a further 7 cases of the virus were confirmed with 53 cases over the last two weeks while in Roscommon less than five new cases of Covid-19 were reported, bringing the two week total to 70.

In Donegal a further 20 cases of the virus have been confirmed with 225 cases in the last two weeks, while in Cavan there have been 6 new cases of Covid with 49 cases in the last fortnight.