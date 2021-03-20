Are you in this photo from the Leitrim Observer archives?
Pictured are Mohill ladies set for the Mini Marathon in 1990. Are you in the picture or do you know some of those in the picture? Let us know. Email lmckiernan@leitrim observer.ie
Pictured are Mohill ladies set for the Mini Marathon in 1990. Are you in the picture or do you know some of those in the picture? Let us know. Email lmckiernan@leitrim observer.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on