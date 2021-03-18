No new Covid-19 infections reported in Leitrim

There have been no additional Covid-19 cases reported in Leitrim in the 24 hours up to midnight on March 17. This means there have been just 11 cases of the virus in the county in the last two weeks.

In Cavan a further 10 cases of the virus have been reported with a two week total of 68 while in Sligo less than five new cases of the virus have been confirmed, with 60 in the last fortnight.

In Donegal a further 8 cases of the virus have been reported bringing the two week total to 262 while in Roscommon 10 new cases of the virus have been recorded with 77 in the last two weeks.