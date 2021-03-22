Man in Donegal court on charge of alleged arson using a flaming petrol bomb

A 51-year-old man was brought before Ballyshannon District Court on a charge of alleged arson.

Daniel McElwaine of 23 Westport, Ballyshannon is charged with alleged arson by wilfully and maliciously attempting to damage No 2 James House West Rock Ballyshannon using a flaming petrol bomb, the property of John Fullerton and Lynda Doherty.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on October 30, 2020 at Number 2 West Rock, Ballyshannon.

The court heard evidence from Garda Shane Connolly who had arrested the defendant ahead of the court sitting. The garda said that McElwaine made no reply when charged.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded the defendant on bail of €300 with no conditions attached.

McElwaine is due before Ballyshannon District Court on May 21 for service of the book of evidence.

Legal aid was granted in respect of solicitor Gerry McGovern.