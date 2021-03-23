Gardaí are investigating an incident of Dangerous Driving in Longford

Longford gardaí are investigating an incident of dangerous driving which resulted in several road traffic collisions in the town yesterday afternoon, Monday, March 22.



At approximately 4pm Gardaí received reports of a vehicle driving erratically and conducted a stop on the Ballinalee Road. As Gardaí approached the vehicle, the driver failed to remain at the scene striking a Garda Member as they drove away.



Garda Units from Longford engaged the vehicle in a managed containment operation.



The vehicle proceeded to the Ard Aoibhinn area where it collided with a Garda Patrol Vehicle.



The vehicle left the scene and drove to the Ardnacassa area where it then collided with a wall.



Forensic Collision investigators attended the scene and have conducted an examination.



One Garda member has been taken to Tullamore Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening Injuries. The driver of the vehicle has been taken to Tullamore Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.



This matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.