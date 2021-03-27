Latest Covid figures for Leitrim - Decrease in fortnightly case numbers

Leitrim has recorded less no new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on March 26.

The county has recorded 15 cases in the last 14 days, which is down from the figure of 17 recorded two days ago.

This equates to a 46.8 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 12 new cases with 97 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 38 new cases and 418 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon -no new cases and 89 cases between March 13-26.

In Sligo there are no new cases and 46 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 6 new cases recorded today and a total of 80/ cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 87.2 while the 5-day moving average is 573.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 1;

Cavan - 8;

Donegal - 42;

Roscommon - 5;

Sligo - 2;

Longford - 5.