New Covid-19 cases remain low in Leitrim

Leitrim has recorded less than five new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on March 28.

The county has recorded 20 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 62.4 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the seventh lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 14 new cases with 120 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 17 new cases and 449 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than five new cases and 85 cases between March 15-28.

In Sligo there are less than five new cases and 40 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are 9 new cases recorded today and a total of 87 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 5-day moving average is 591.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 2;

Cavan - 13;

Donegal - 36;

Roscommon - 6;

Sligo - 1;

Longford - 9.