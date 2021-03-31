New scheme to increase outdoor dining capacity in Leitrim

A new scheme delivered in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Leitrim County Council will help tourism and hospitality businesses in Leitrim to develop and increase their outdoor seating capacity.

Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin TD and Fáilte Ireland this morning announced details of the new €17million scheme for developing outdoor dining capacity nationwide.

The Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme comprises two parts and will be delivered in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Local Authorities across the country.

Part One of the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme relates to outdoor seating and accessories to help tourism and hospitality businesses offset some of the costs incurred in upgrading premises for outdoor dining and seating.

Part Two of the Scheme relates to weatherproofing and Outdoor Dining Infrastructure which focuses on the development of medium to large scale permanent public dining spaces in towns and centres in preparation for welcoming back visitors when it is safe to do so. Each Local Authority can apply for up to €200,000 under this element of the scheme.

Announcing the Scheme Minister Catherine Martin said:

“This Scheme has two main objectives: firstly, to enable individual tourism and hospitality businesses increase their dining and seating capacity in the short-term and secondly to enable a long-term strategy for local authorities to develop appropriate permanent weatherproofed outdoor dining infrastructure.

“The aim is to support jobs and businesses and to transform appropriate outdoor spaces within our cities and towns as welcoming, vibrant places that will help support economic recovery. This funding announcement further strengthens this Government’s commitment to the development of rural towns, as outlined in the ‘Our Rural Future’ plan announced earlier this week.”

Welcoming the announcement, Minister of State, Frank Feighan said: “Earlier this week, government launched a new policy entitled Our Rural Future, the most ambitious and transformational policy for rural development in decades.

“Developing outdoor dining and socialising spaces will help to improve the vibrancy of our towns across Leitrim and bring them more in line with the European model. This is a key commitment in our new policy.

“This will support jobs and businesses and transform appropriate outdoor spaces across Leitrim as welcoming, vibrant places that will help support economic recovery,” he said.