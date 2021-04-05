Man in prison gets four month concurrent sentence following Leitrim offences

A man who is due for release from jail in March 2023 on a previous conviction for selling drugs, was given a concurrent four- months jail sentence at Sligo District Court.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kieron Whelan, The Hideout, Cloonshanville, Frenchpark pleaded guilty to driving with no tax or insurance on March 23 at Ballinaboy, Drumshanbo.

The court was told the defendant had 72 previous convictions, including a number for road traffic matters.

Defence solicitor Tom MacSharry said that at the time the defendant had a number of difficulties, but he had always pleaded guilty at an early stage.

He was not banned while driving. The court heard he is making efforts in prison where he has enhanced status as a prisoner and is engaged in helping others in respect of drug addiction.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he would not make the jail sentence consecutive.

He jailed the defendant for four months for having no insurance and took the no tax charge into consideration.

The judge banned the defendant from driving for six years.