RTE trade union staff will not accept pay cut

TUG union staff at RTE have balloted not to accept a pay cut.

In a statement today, the Trade Union Group (TUG) has stated: “The RTÉ Trade Union Group notes the result of the ballot on the proposed RTÉ/TUG Stability Agreement with 87% against and 13% in favour.

"The proposals have been overwhelmingly rejected by members across all unions. The clear message is that these proposals are now off the table. Staff will not accept a pay cut and RTÉ management must reflect on that reality. Our members have not had a general pay increase for 13 years.

"It is now a matter for RTÉ to consider the outcome of the ballot. The TUG will continue to be available for discussions with management and our engagement in negotiations will be informed by the outcome of the ballot.”