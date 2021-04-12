Cowboys and Heroes event postposed to June 2022

The very popular Cowboys and Heroes, 3 day country music festival at Drumcoura City, outside Ballinamore has been posponed to June 2022.

There had been some hope that the festival could go ahead this year, but the organisers have announced that "public safety remains our number one priority."

Any tickets issued will be valid for next year, which is expected to come back bigger and better.

The Cowboys and Heroes Facebook page released the statement last weekend:

