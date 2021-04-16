Here's the line-up of guests for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

In the first of two compilation shows of highlights from the recent series, featuring on Friday night's show will be stars including George Clooney, Gal Gadot, Tom Hanks, Jessica Chastain, Hugh Grant, Dolly Parton, Samuel L. Jackson and Kylie Minogue.

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, Nicola Adams, Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen, Kristin Scott Thomas, Nicole Kidman, Gary Barlow, Viola Davis, Michael J. Fox, Tina Fey, Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Mariah Carey, Bill Bailey and many more will all feature in tonight's show.

Catch the Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, April 16 at 10.45pm.