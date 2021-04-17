Video: Carrick-on-Shannon the Duck Friendly Town

Carrick-on-Shannon is a "Duck Friendly Town", following the actions of motorists on Friday evening.

Local man Gerry Gilroy got a video of a family of ducks crossing the busy road between the two roundabouts in the county town Friday evening, April 16.

Traffic was held up on route to Carrick-on-Shannon as a lovely family of ducklings crossed the N4 for their 1st swim.

Watch the wonderful video here:

