Video: Carrick-on-Shannon the Duck Friendly Town
Traffic stopped in the county town to allow ducks to cross the road
Carrick-on-Shannon is a "Duck Friendly Town", following the actions of motorists on Friday evening.
Local man Gerry Gilroy got a video of a family of ducks crossing the busy road between the two roundabouts in the county town Friday evening, April 16.
Traffic was held up on route to Carrick-on-Shannon as a lovely family of ducklings crossed the N4 for their 1st swim.
Watch the wonderful video here:
