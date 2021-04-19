Vaccine Clinic this Friday at Carrick Medical Centre in Leitrim

Carrick Medical Centre has announced that they are running a vaccine clinic this Friday, April 23.

In a statement to leitrimobserver.ie a spokesperson said "We are running an over 70's covid vaccine clinic this Friday 23rd April. Booking is online and uptake has been good, BUT there are sill 45 places left in the clinic. We would encourage any over 70s who have not had the vaccine, to go online to www.carrickmedicalcentre.com and book their place in the vaccine clinic.

"We are also running a clinic on Friday for patients with significant chronic medical conditions - however we will be contacting these directly as there are limited vaccines available.

"We will be running larger clinics for those with significant medical conditions in the coming weeks."