Outbreak of at least 70 Covid cases confirmed at Intel plant construction site

A Covid-19 outbreak involving at least 70 positive cases has been confirmed at Intel in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

It's understood 70 cases have been confirmed at the construction site for the new manufacturing facility. It's believed contact tracing was conducted for all confirmed cases. Workers who many have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine.

A statement released this evening by an Intel spokesperson said: "We have been informed by our main construction contractor that over the weekend (since Friday April 16) a number of people working at the construction site in Leixlip had tested positive for COVID-19. Our main contractor is actively working with the relevant Public Health authorities and follow up testing has resulted in further positive cases being identified.

"We understand the number of positive cases to be approximately 70, but it is a fluid situation.

"We are working to support our construction team in whatever way we can - to understand what has happened in this situation and how it can be addressed with corrective measures.

"Workers at the construction site have been informed of the situation. Our construction site remains operational with health and safety as the primary consideration at all stages. We are strictly adhering to official public health advice and guidance from the Government and our industry.

"As I am sure you understand, for confidentiality reasons we are not disclosing details of any specific cases.

"For all confirmed cases, contact tracing was conducted and any other workers who may have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine and monitor their health. Additional testing of workers at the construction site is being carried out and any affected areas are subject to deep cleaning and disinfection.

"We are in continuous cooperation with public health authorities as needed and have a number of ongoing safety measures in place which include requiring that our workforce continue to work from home if their roles allow, and implementing travel and meeting restrictions, social distancing guidelines, required facemasks, and visitor screening at our facilities. We are working to ensure that all our personnel continue to have the resources and information they need to stay safe."