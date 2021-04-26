Reward offered as part of the investigation into the murder of missing Midlands man William Delaney on his birthday

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have launched an appeal for information in relation to the murder of 56-year old William Delaney who went missing on Wednesday 30th January, 2019.

Speaking today, Superintendent John Lawless Portlaoise Garda Station, said “I am appealing to any members of the public who have information on the murder of William Delaney, or the whereabouts of his remains to come forward. You may have vital information which could help us. Information which may seem insignificant, might help with this investigation.

“If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Crimestoppers Chairman John Murphy commented, “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details. The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction. I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this case to get in contact.”

William Delaney was a Tipperary native who lived in Portlaoise where he had a large family. On the morning of 30th January, 2019 William left Portlaoise General Hospital where he had been a patient. Gardaí have established that William collected his welfare payment at Portlaoise Post Office after leaving the hospital.

William was last seen at approximately 3pm on the afternoon of Wednesday 30th of January 2019 in Monasterevin, where he called to visit a relative who lived in the area. The relation wasn’t at home but William was seen outside the premises which is situated on the old Cork-Dublin Road directly opposite a local landmark known as the Hazel Hotel.

William was then reported missing by his family on Wednesday 6th March, 2019.

In June 2019 Gardaí received information that William Delaney had been killed and that his body had been buried at a location in Laois. A comprehensive search was conducted in the area surrounding the Rock of Dunamaise but no remains were discovered.

Today, Monday 26th April, 2021 is William Delaney's Birthday.

Gardaí are appealing to the community and would like to thank them for their assistance so far, however Gardaí believe that people in the community have information and have not yet come forward.

An Garda Síochána, in conjunction with Crimestoppers are appealing for information on the murder of William Delaney.