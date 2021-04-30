Man arrested following seizure of €65,000 of suspected cocaine in Sligo

Gardaí have arrested one man and seized €65,000 worth of suspected cocaine following the search of a property in Sligo town on Thursday April 29, 2021.
 
Shortly after 9pm on Thursday Garda attached to Sligo Garda Station conducted a search of an address in Sligo town.
 
During the course of the search Gardaí discovered and seized a large quantity of white powder, suspected to be cocaine (pending analysis). It is believed to be worth approximately €65,000.
 
Gardaí also found and seized a small quantity of cannabis, mobile phones and weighing scales.
 
One man, in his mid-20s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Ballymote Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
 
An investigation is ongoing.