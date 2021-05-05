Public Consultation Process for Leitrim Village Flood Relief Scheme

Ryan Hanley Consulting have been appointed by Leitrim County Council as Engineering and Environmental Consultants for the proposed Leitrim Village Flood Relief Scheme. This Project is a follow-on from the Shannon Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management (CFRAM) Study.

The first stage of this project is to prepare a Constraints Study in order to identify the key engineering and environmental issues within the defined Study and Scheme Areas, which may be impacted upon by possible flood alleviation measures and / or which may impose constraints on the viability and / or design of these measures.

In the absence of the capacity to hold a physical Public Consultation & Information Gathering Event due to the Covid19 restrictions, Ryan Hanley have been advised by Leitrim County Council to engage in this process by direct distribution of information by post in the Leitrim Village area and facilitating input from the public and stakeholders via return of questionnaire and / or online responses.

All information regarding the Public Consultation Process can be viewed on the Leitrim County Council webpage: Leitrim Village FRS: Public and Stakeholder Engagement

A spokesperson for the company stated "We welcome your comments in relation to the Study and Scheme Areas and particularly in relation to any relevant engineering and environmental factors that may be impacted upon by a potential Flood Relief Scheme. We request that all submissions be made during the public consultation period from the 4th May to 21st May 2021. Please submit any comments in writing via post or email (addresses provided on the website).

"A second public consultation will take place later on during the preparation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Report for the scheme - at which stage details of the engineering measures proposed will be available. There will be further opportunity to comment at that stage."