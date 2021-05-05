CAB seize cash and luxury cars in search operations across two counties

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted search operations in Co. Dublin and Kildare this morning, Wednesday, May 5, targetting two organised crime gangs actively involved in drug trafficking nationally.

The search operation carried out by CAB with assistance from GNDOCB, ERU, Eastern Region ASU, Eastern Region Detective Units and the Customs Dog Unit, resulted in the seizure of a 191 registration Mercedes car and a 211 registration Skoda Kodiaq.

€6,300 in cash, £3,385 in sterling, and documentation in relation to the acquisition of a number of properties. A number of bank accounts containing €110,000 was also restrained.