Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, May 8

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brendan (Brendy) Lynch, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Brendan, Brendy Lynch, Drumbrick, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, Thursday, May 6th. Very sadly missed by his beloved wife Jenny and dear dad of Maria, Eleanor and James. Predeceased by his father James Josie, sadly missed by his mother Maureen, brothers and sisters Sean, Noel, P.J., Gearldine, Tom, Mary, Peter, Kevin, Lucy, Ruth and Gertie, mother-in-law Sarah, father-in-law Johnny Johnston, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and all the family circle.

Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Sunday afternoon, 9th May, at 1.30pm travelling via Killegar, Killeshandra, Crossdoney arriving at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3pm for a celebration of Brendan’s life followed by cremation. Due to the current guidelines, please adhere to social distancing along the route. House private please.

Margaret Gilheaney, Mohill / Fenagh, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret Gilheaney, Knocklongford Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, Friday the 7th of May 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Ballinamore Primary Care Centre and Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her husband John F. (Sonny) Gilheaney. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Kitty (UK), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and the staff at Ballinamore Primary Care Unit. May Margaret Rest in Peace.

Margaret’s remains will leave Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Sunday morning (9th May 2021) at 11.00am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield followed by burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Those who wish to pay their respects along the route can do so in a socially distanced manner.

Thomas Frazer, Blacklion, Co Cavan



Thomas (Tommy) Frazer, Tarmon, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully, on Friday, 7th May. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his daughter Elizabeth, close friend George, many neighbours and friends. "Safe in the Arms of Jesus". Funeral Service on Sunday in the Church of Ireland, Killinagh, Blacklion at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in the old Churchyard, Thornhill, Blacklion. Due to Government Guidelines the funeral will be private.

Paddy McWade, Mullingar, Co Westmeath / Drumlish, Co Longford



Paddy McWade, Greenpark, Mullingar and late of Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford on Friday, May 7, 2021 (peacefully) at his residence in the company of his devoted wife and family. Paddy will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Peggy, daughter Mary, sons Seamus and Pat, his adored grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. A private family funeral (50 people) will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie

Ann Shannon, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Ann Shannon, Karol Avenue and late of Lismacool, Elphin, Roscommon. peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Cloverhill, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Luke and Elizabeth and brother Sean. Ann will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving sister Esther (Lomasney) (Fermoy), brother Luke (Lismacool), sister-in-law Dolores, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends including her friends in Sonas Nursing Home. Requiem Mass on Saturday (8th May) at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass is available on local radio 106.6FM.

Frank McNamee, Drumlish, Co Longford

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Frank, beloved husband of Anna May, loving dad of Francis, Lorraine, Grainne, Diarmuid, Marie and Paul, and his sisters Rosaleen and Veronica. Adored by his grandchildren Mark, Conor, Aaron, Amy, Mia, Oisin, Luke, Rian, Niamh, Darragh and Fiach. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted family, daughters-in-law Jan and Fiona, sons-in-law Declan, Ciaran and Declan, relatives and many friends. Removal this Saturday morning from his residence to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 12 o'clock funeral Mass followed by burial in the local cemetery. In accordance with HSE guidelines, Frank's funeral will take place privately. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live.

May they all Rest in Peace