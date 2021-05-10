Good news as Leitrim museum prepares to reopen its doors to public today
Glenview Folk Museum is open to visitors again from today!
As more businesses get back to work today, Monday, May 10, the much loved Glenview Folk Museum near Ballinamore is also getting ready to reopen.
In a post on Facebook over the weekend the owners said: "We are looking forward to welcoming all our visitors again."
