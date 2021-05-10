85 hair and beauty salons in Leitrim set to reopen this week

Hair and beauty businesses are excited to be welcoming back customers today, Monday 10th May, as they reopen for business after the easing of government restrictions. The Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation (HABIC) is delighted to see its members being able to finally open their doors again after being shut for all of 2021.

Margaret O'Rourke Doherty, CEO of HABIC, spoke ahead of the opening of the industry: "We are delighted that the long wait for our members is finally over with hair and beauty salons opening their doors for appointments. We can now recommence to provide the essential personal care services we carry out across Ireland. As the first few weeks will be hectic, we would like to thank customers for their support and patience. We would also strongly encourage customers to support us against the potential of no shows. If they are unable to attend their appointment for any reason, it is essential that they cancel or reschedule their appointment, as the impact of clients not arriving for appointments is very damaging for businesses. It means other customers cannot be accommodated, thus causing a massive loss in sales at a point when salons are already struggling."

HABIC would like to encourage customers who cannot attend their appointments to inform the hair or beauty business they booked with and cancel their appointments as early as possible. In 2020 no-shows had a hugely negative impact on the industry. According to Phorest Salon Software a massive €519,000 in revenue was lost per day by clients not arriving for appointments. This left many salons with no option but to introduce booking deposits. Informing salons of cancellations will help support businesses at this challenging time.

Customers attending appointments are encouraged and reminded to follow all guidelines in place. HABIC has produced updated guidelines for its members across the country to help them prepare to welcome back their customers safely. The guidelines are made up of a combination of the Government's Work Safely Protocol and implementing learnings from the first two lockdowns.

The industry prides itself on the high standards of care it gives its customers. As salons reopen, they will be staying in line with public health advice to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Salon operators have been extremely busy while closed as salons were prepared and teams were trained in properly responding to public health advice in the workplace. This will ensure the best experience for all our customers as they return.

HABIC is a non-profit, national organisation designed to support and enhance the sustainable development of the Irish Hair and Beauty industry. It is a progressive and transformative organisation working on behalf of its members to deliver a comprehensive action plan that ensures the industry's voice and needs are recognised by all stakeholders. www.habic.ie