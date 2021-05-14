€270,000 allocated for Local Improvement Schemes in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council has been allocated €270,000 for repairs and improvement works on non-public roads in rural communities.

The national funding of €10.5 million, announced under the Local Improvement Scheme, will improve access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

The focus of the scheme is to support the continued improvement of rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities but which represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

Announcing the €10.5 million in funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“The Local Improvement Scheme is an important source of funding for small non-public roads and laneways leading to homes and farms as well as outdoor amenities.

“Since the scheme was re-introduced in 2017, close to 2,400 roads have been funded for repair works. This has made a real difference to the lives of over 10,000 landowners and residents in rural Ireland.”

Minister Humphreys added:

“I know there is a significant demand for funding under the Local Improvement Scheme right across the country. That is why I am today announcing increased funding for every county under the scheme, however, I am acutely aware that more is needed.

“I am working to identify if additional funding can be provided for LIS in 2021 and I would therefore urge each Local Authority to utilise the funding announced today, and complete the repair works on the selected roads, as soon as possible.

“This would position them well to undertake repairs on additional roads before the end of the year should further funding become available.”

The allocation to each county under the Local Improvement Scheme for 2021 is set out below.

Local Authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with residents/landowners.

The funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/householders, as well as Local Authority resources.

There will be a cap of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs to their road.

Local allocations under the 2021 Local Improvement Scheme

County Amount

Cavan €289,254

Donegal €697,456

Leitrim €270,000

Longford €270,000

Roscommon €375,104

Sligo €276,154