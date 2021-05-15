Find out what the weekend weather has in store for us

The weather will remain unsettled throughout the weekend and into next week with sunshine and showers, some heavy, according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster says "Saturday will start off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. The rain will gradually clear northwards with sunshine and showers following from the southwest. Through the afternoon and evening the showers will be heavy or of hail with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light breezes.

"On Saturday night, showers will mostly die out. There'll be some clear spells over he northern half of the country. It will be cloudier further south with some rain or drizzle near south and southeast coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with mostly light northeast breezes.

"Sunday will bring sunny spells a scattered showers, becoming widespread during the afternoon, some heavy or thundery. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes. On Sunday night, showers will mostly die out. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees."