Disruption to Sligo Hospital services expected to continue next week

The ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems continues to have a considerable impact on hospital services at sligo and Letterkenny and Roscommon University Hospitals.

Maternity services and dialysis treatment will go ahead. Patients should attend their chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

CANCELLATIONS

· All outpatient clinics are cancelled.

· All diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled.

· Endoscopy services are cancelled.

· Radiotherapy services at UHG are cancelled.

· All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled; a small number of procedures may go ahead and in this event patients will be contacted directly.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS and INJURY UNIT

Patients can expect significant delays in the Emergency Departments and Roscommon Injury Unit as existing IT systems are not in use and the manual workarounds in place are time-consuming.

We ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Where possible patients should bring their existing patient number or board number with them when they come to the hospital. This number appears on appointment letters, test results, blood test results.

We would like to thank our patients for their understanding at this difficult time.

Updates will be available on saolta.ie and hse.ie as well as Twitter @saoltagroup and @HSELive