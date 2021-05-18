Three of Leitrim’s food suppliers set to grow with Aldi

Three of Leitrim’s food, drink and non-food suppliers have won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 145 stores through its Grow with Aldi Supplier Development Programme.

Balkes Alway Organic will sell two types of organic coffee in Aldi stores.

John Brennan, Blakes Always Organic

Dromod Boxty panckaes will sell in nationwide Aldi stores.

Aine Faughnan, Dromod Boxty

And Drumshanbo's Jinny's Bakery will sell bread stout mix and bread oat mix in Aldi stores.

Sinead and Pascal Gillard, Jinny's Bakery

This year, the Grow with Aldi message also focused on sustainability, and entrants were encouraged to demonstrate how their product/company is focusing on sustainability within their business. In the last 4 years, almost 800 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme with the programme receiving the highest number of entrants ever in 2021.

108 exciting Irish-made products from the 57 suppliers will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off on Sunday, 6th June for two weeks only.

Commenting, John Brennan of Blakes Always Organic said: “To have our Blakes Culture Blend and Purely Arabica coffees recognised by a global retailer like Aldi is fantastic. Grow with Aldi provides huge exposure for our brand and lets us reach more shoppers than ever before. The support and mentoring offered by the programme has already benefitted our business immensely.”

Also read: County Councillors set for pay increase in July