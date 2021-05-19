Racers caught on camera at Ballroom of Romance

Racers who left circle marks and rubbish at the Ballroom or Romance in Glenfarne were caught on CCTV.

The management of the Rainbow Ballroom wrote a post on social media saying the racers visited the venue at 10.20pm last Sunday night, "unfortunately you arrived outside of office hours and we couldn't help you with your bad driving as you seemed to be going round in circles in our car park and left a mess for our staff to clean-up this morning."

The venue said they have the registration numbers from the cars and are asking for the drivers to visit ballroom to apologise for their behaviour.

